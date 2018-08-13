‘Cautious scepticism’ urged over e-cigarette safety

The researchers said some of the effects are similar to those seen in cigarette smokers and people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

A study, published in journal Thorax, found vapour may cause inflammation and impair the activity of alveolar macrophages, cells which remove potentially damaging dust particles, bacteria and allergens.

The perception that e-cigarettes are safe should be treated with caution, scientists have said as new research suggests vapour could harm lung cells.

Professor David Thickett, lead author from the University of Birmingham, said: “In terms of cancer causing molecules in cigarette smoke, as opposed to cigarette vapour, there are certainly reduced numbers of carcinogens.

“They are safer in terms of cancer risk, but if you vape for 20 or 30 years and this can cause COPD, then that’s something we need to know about.”

He added: “I don’t believe e-cigarettes are more harmful than ordinary cigarettes.

“But we should have a cautious scepticism that they are as safe as we are being led to believe.”

Many studies have focused on the chemical make-up of e-cigarette liquid before it is vaped, the researchers said.

However, they developed a procedure to mimic vaping in the laboratory, testing the effect of e-cigarette vapour condensate on alveolar macrophages extracted from the lung tissue samples of eight non-smokers.

The condensate was found to be more harmful to the cells than plain e-cigarette fluid, and the effects worsened as the “dose” was increased.

The researchers said further work is needed to fully understand the effects of vapour exposure in humans, but added: “We suggest continued caution against the widely held opinion that e-cigarettes are safe.”