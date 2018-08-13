Doctor pays tribute to Jack Adcock after successful appeal against striking-off

A paediatrician convicted of gross negligence manslaughter over the death of six-year-old Jack Adcock said she was “very pleased” after winning her bid to be reinstated to the medical register. Hadiza Bawa-Garba fought a decision made in January by two High Court judges to substitute erasure for the lesser sanction of a year’s suspension imposed by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPT) in June last year. The ruling followed a successful appeal by the General Medical Council (GMC), which argued that suspension was “not sufficient” to protect the public or maintain public confidence in the medical profession. On Monday, the Court of Appeal unanimously allowed her challenge and said her name should be restored to the medical register forthwith.

Six-year-old Jack Adcock died at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011 Credit: PA

Her case was remitted to the MPT for review of the suspension, which will remain in place in the meantime. Dr Bawa-Garba told the BBC’s Panorama programme: “I’m very pleased with the outcome but I want to pay tribute and remember Jack Adcock, a wonderful little boy that started the story. “I want to let the parents know that I’m sorry for my role in what has happened to Jack. “I also want to acknowledge and give gratitude to people around the world from the public to the medical community who have supported me. I’m very overwhelmed by the generosity and I’m really grateful for that.” Jack, from Glen Parva, Leicestershire – who had Down’s syndrome and a heart condition – died at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011 after he developed sepsis. In 2015, at Nottingham Crown Court, Dr Bawa-Garba was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for two years. The judge said neither she nor a nurse who was on duty “gave Jack the priority which this very sick boy deserved”.

Hadiza Bawa-Garba and her supporters and legal team outside the High Court in London Credit: Nick Ansell/PA