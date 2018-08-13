Dozens injured after coach overturns on M25

Forty-one people were left injured after a coach overturned on the M25 near Swanley in Kent. Three people with more serious injuries were taken to hospital, while 38 were treated for minor injuries. Seven children were among those hurt, South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

The Princess Royal University Hospital in Orpington, Kent, is on major incident alert, a spokesman said. Lanes one and two at Junction Three anti-clockwise have been closed, as has the exit slip road, causing major delays.

Emergency services at the scene Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA



A 51-minute delay is expected with traffic queues stretching back five miles, Highways Agency said. Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene at the M25 at Swanley just before 4pm. A statement from Kent Police said: “Kent Police was called at approximately 4pm on Monday August 13 to reports of a collision involving a coach on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 near to junction three. “Officers are currently at the scene with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

