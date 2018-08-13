Gail Porter cries as she wears a wig for the first time in 13 years

Gail Porter broke down in tears as she unveiled her new wig, the first one she has worn on television since losing her hair to alopecia 13 years ago. Porter, 47, was first diagnosed with alopecia in 2005 and she has refused to wear wigs and hairpieces over the years. She debuted her custom-made blonde wig on ITV’s Loose Women.

Through tears, the Scottish star said: “I said, ‘I’m definitely not going to cry because I’ve got good make-up on!’ It feels really nice but really weird.” “I keep wanting to do this all the time,” she said, flicking her hair. “I’m quite a tearful person normally, I felt really nervous, I was worried about your reactions and what people think,” she added. Porter said that she “gasped” when she saw the wig for the first time, and that “it reminds me of being young”. Asked if she felt pressure to stay bald to inspire others, she said: “I think I’ll always be bald half the week. I don’t know when I’ll wear this. Maybe go out for dinner or something. “I enjoy feeling bald, I understand what you’re saying, I want people to be aware you have a choice. It’s beginning to feel normal now.

Gail Porter Credit: Ian West/PA