‘Haunted’ Enniskillen bomb survivor reveals suicide attempt

A survivor of one of the most notorious IRA bombings of the conflict attempted to commit suicide because he was haunted by what happened. Joe Holbeach, from Lurgan in Co Armagh, was metres from a massive Remembrance Sunday explosion at the war memorial in Enniskillen in November 1987. Twelve people died and he was left suffering from depression.

He said: “I attempted suicide because I’m haunted by what I saw and still feel. The Government has abandoned me and all the other victims. “If UK and Irish victims had US passports we would have been compensated by Gaddafi. “These US victims managed to get better healthcare. I had to beg Victims Support Service (VSS) for a cooker.” Mr Holbeach has backed a campaign for better support led by London-based group the Docklands Victims Association (DVA). The DVA has highlighted the “vast” number of Troubles suicides. The London Docklands IRA attack on February 9 1996 killed two people and injured more than 100. The DVA looked at the problem of suicide as part of its response to the Government’s consultation on addressing the impact of past violence. It is due to hand-deliver its report to the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) in London on Tuesday.

