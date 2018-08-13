Heathrow passport queues reach two and a half hours

The longest queues happened on July 6, when non-EEA visitors spent up to two hours and 36 minutes waiting in immigration queues.

Data obtained by airline Virgin Atlantic shows that UK Border Force only achieved its target of processing 95% of passengers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) within 45 minutes on just one day in July.

Passport control queues at Heathrow Airport reached two and a half hours last month, new figures show.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Craig Kreeger told the Press Association: “This summer significant queues at Border Control mean that thousands of visitors have regularly faced the longest queues in London to get their passports checked, often over two hours, leaving them frustrated before they’ve even started their trip.

“At Virgin Atlantic we’re doing our bit to try and help our international customers – providing extra staff as well as drinks and snacks for the queue – but only the Border Force can resolve these unacceptable queue times and they must take action.

“We all agree that security and safety at our airports is vital and remains our top priority, but other countries are managing their borders more effectively.

“At a time when the UK needs to show the world it is open for business, the Government and Border Force need to provide a great first impression for every visitor every time.”

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye has called for the Home Office to allow visitors from “low risk countries such as the US” to use the same electronic gates that European Union citizens can access.

He previously blamed a “lack of staffing” for long queues during an England World Cup game.