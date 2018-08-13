History-making Dina Asher-Smith sets sights on Tokyo Olympics after medals haul

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning gold in Berlin. Credit: PA

One of the new stars of British athletics has told ITV News she hoping to do Great Britain proud at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 - after making British history at the European Championships. Dina Asher-Smith won three gold medals in Berlin over the weekend, taking the 100 and 200 metre sprints before running a stunning final leg in the 4x100m relay final. The history-making history grad admitted "they're definitely world class times" when reflecting on the performance after landing back in Heathrow on Monday morning.

Dina Asher-Smith has her sights set on Tokyo 2020 Credit: ITV News

She told ITV News: "They're times that get you medals in both the Olympics and the World Championships so to be able to run those in a final is just so special." The Londoner, who was juggling full time studies with her athletics career just last year, isn't getting carried away, but has her sights set firmly on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She was the bag carrier in the 2012 London Olympics for the 100 metre final, and says six years ago she couldn't have dreamed she would be a European champion beating British records.

Dina Asher-Smith shows off her gold medal haul after the European Championships Credit: ITV News