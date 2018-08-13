Italian transport minister Danilo Toninelli urges UK to take in 141 rescued people

Italy’s transport minister has said the UK should take in 141 people picked up by a rescue ship which sails under the British territory of Gibraltar.

Danilo Toninelli said the UK should take responsibility for the migrants aboard the Aquarius, as Italy continues to refuse port to ships run by humanitarian groups.

The French aid groups SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders have called on European nations to identify a close port of safety so the 141 migrants picked up in two rescues on Friday could disembark.