Katie Piper revealed as first Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant

Katie Piper first star to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2018. Credit: PA

Presenter and campaigner Katie Piper has been announced as the first star taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2018. The 34-year-old, who survived an acid attack 10 years ago, was unveiled on BBC Breakfast as the first contestant. Other stars tipped to be donning their dancing shoes for the show this year include Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, radio host Vick Hope and Steps star Faye Tozer.

Katie Piper said she's 'super excited but very nervous' about competing in Strictly. Credit: PA

She said: "It's really out of my comfort zone and it's nothing like I've ever done before, so I was really worried - will I be the first person to go home?" Piper said that keeping it a secret was difficult, and added: "The only person I told was my husband, through text message, and he thought I was joking." She said she would like to be partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, but she is concerned that she has no natural rhythm.

Giovanni Pernice and Debbie McGee during the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. Credit: PA

She added: "I went to a musical on Thursday with my friend, and he noted that I wasn't even clapping in time, so in terms of rhythm, I don't know how well that's going to go." Piper posted on Twitter: "I'm super excited but very nervous about being a contestant on this years strictly it's going to be a challenge but everyone who knows me knows I love a challenge so here goes... a new chapter in my life! #strictly2018"

In March 2008, Piper was the victim of an acid attack in an assault that was arranged by her former partner. She was left partially blind, with severe scarring to her face, chest, neck, arm and hands, after sulphuric acid was thrown in her face. Now a TV presenter, author and campaigner, who supports acid attack survivors through her charity the Katie Piper Foundation, she has undergone more than 250 operations over the past decade.

Singer Alexandra Burke was one of the contestants in Strictly Come Dancing 2017. Credit: PA