A man in his seventies has died following a house fire in Co Kilkenny.

Gardai said the body was found at a property in Knocktopher, near Thomastown, at about 7pm on Sunday.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them at Thomastown Garda station.