Man flies plane into own home after dispute with wife

A US man has flown a small plane into his own house hours after being arrested for assaulting his wife in a nearby canyon where the couple went to talk over their problems, police said. The pilot, Duane Youd, died but his wife and a child got out of the house and survived - despite the front part the two-storey building being engulfed in flames, Sergeant Noemi Sandoval said. The crash occurred in Payson, a Utah city of about 20,000 residents 60 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Federal Aviation Administration officials investigate the scene. Credit: Scott G Winterton/Deseret News/AP

Investigators believe the plane belonged to Youd’s employer and that he intentionally flew into his own house, Sgt Sandoval said. He was an experienced pilot, she added. It is unknown if the child in the house was related to Youd, Sgt Sandoval said. Youd was arrested on Sunday after witnesses called police to report that he was assaulting his wife, Utah County Sheriff’s Sergeant Spencer Cannon said. The couple had been drinking and went to American Fork Canyon to talk about problems they were having.

Duane Youd was an experienced pilot. Credit: John Wilson/KSL-TV/Deseret News/AP