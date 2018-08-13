Mediation talks between Ryanair and trade union under way

Talks aimed at resolving the long-running dispute between Ryanair and its Irish pilots have got under way.

The budget airline and Forsa, which has been representing the Irish pilots, are attempting to seek a resolution over pay and conditions under mediator Kieran Mulvey.

Mr Mulvey, the former head of the Workplace Relations Committee, has set aside three days for the negotiations.

The dispute resulted in a fifth day of strike action on Friday.

About 100 of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots joined colleagues in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden in a series of strikes.