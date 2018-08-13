Men in psychologically abusive relationships being overlooked, campaigners fear

The law covers behaviour isolating a victim from their support networks, depriving them of their independence, exploiting them financially or controlling activities such as what they wear or who they speak to.

Of these, just four were women.

A Freedom of Information request revealed that 272 people were charged with the offence.

From the law’s introduction on December 29 2015 up to the end of March 2017, there were 4,246 allegations of coercive and controlling behaviour recorded, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The comments came after it emerged that in the first year since a law against engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship was introduced, it was overwhelmingly used to prosecute men.

Men’s welfare campaigners fear an “unconscious bias” is causing police to ignore psychological abuse of vulnerable men by a partner and focus only on female victims.

It also covers a pattern of acts such as threats, humiliation, intimidation or other abuse used to punish or frighten a victim, eroding their resistance and locking them in the relationship.

The ManKind Initiative, a helpline for male victims of domestic abuse, helped to campaign for the introduction of the law, but fears law enforcers think it is only a problem faced by women.

Last year 82 women were killed by a current or former partner compared with 13 men, but data from the ONS shows that one in three reported instances of domestic abuse involve a male complainant.

Mark Brooks, a spokesman for the charity, said: “When people say domestic abuse disproportionately affects women more than men, it’s true at one level, in that there are more female victims than male victims.

“But when you use the term ‘disproportionately’ – it’s almost saying that because there’s more female victims, then really your focus should be on female victims rather than all victims.”

He continued: “It takes away the individual impact – because if you’re a male victim and there’s a female victim in the house next door, you could be going through the same level of crime, there’s not a disproportionate effect on you than her, it’s the same effect.”

Earlier this year, Jordan Worth, 22, became the first woman to be convicted of the new offence.

She subjected her partner Alex Skeel, also 22, to a series of vicious assaults, leaving him with major head trauma and serious burns.

But for months before the assaults, Worth dictated what he could wear, who he could speak to, starved him and forced him to sleep on the floor but succeeded in making him believe their relationship was normal.

Mr Brooks said: “The question is whether there is an unconscious bias in police and prosecutors when they apply or think about coercive control legislation and if their biases are actually stopping them applying the law to male victims in the way they apply the law – rightly – to female victims.”

ManKind is also concerned that cultural stereotypes of the “whipped” boyfriend can mask signs of more serious controlling behaviour and coercion.

Mr Brooks said: “If a woman is going through that situation where she’s being isolated from support networks like friends, family or colleagues, people start to ask questions.”

He said that men who are perceived as being dominated by their partner are often mocked by their friends, who might not recognise how serious the situation can become.

“You would never say to a woman ‘Are you under the thumb of your boyfriend?’ without being concerned about it,” he said.

The prosecution figures for 2017 to 2018 will not be available until next year, but ManKind is hopeful that attitudes towards male victims are changing.

“What we need is more prosecutions and more publicity around those prosecutions, which will therefore then educate the public,” Mr Brooks said.

The current data is not broken down by victim, so it is not clear how many of those prosecuted were in same-sex relationships, or were charged with abusing a family member other than their partner.

Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s (NPCC) lead on domestic violence, said that men are usually more reluctant to report abuse, as are those in LGBT relationships.