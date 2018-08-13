Merkel and Putin to hold talks on new Baltic pipeline

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office is planning weekend talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Germany on issues including the development of a contentious Baltic Sea natural gas pipeline.

Mrs Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said the two leaders will meet on Saturday at the German government’s guest house outside Berlin.

The Nord Stream 2 project will add to an existing direct Russian-German pipeline, increasing the amount of natural gas Russia can send to central Europe skirting transit countries to Germany’s east.