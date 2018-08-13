Ministers announce funding for farmers affected by tough weather conditions

Loans to help farmers hit by months of adverse weather are being offered by the Scottish Government.

The National Basic Payment Support Scheme (NBPSS) was launched on Monday by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing.

Under the scheme, loans will be made available to eligible farmers of up to 90% of the value of their annual payment from the European Union.

While that money would usually be handed over between December and June, the loan payments are expected to be made to eligible farmers from early October.

It follows a run of difficult weather for farmers in 2018, with “the Beast from the East” cold spell followed by a heatwave this summer.