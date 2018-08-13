MP faces trial accused of lying over speeding

A Labour MP will stand trial accused of lying about who was behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle.

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday charged with one count of doing an act tending or intending to pervert the course of justice (PCJ).

The 34-year-old, who won the marginal seat with a majority of just 607 votes in 2017, spoke only to confirm her identity and plead not guilty during the brief hearing.

She and her 33-year-old brother Festus Onasanya are alleged to have misinformed Cambridge police about who was responsible for driving a speeding vehicle on July 24 2017.