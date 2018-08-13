No new money for homelessness strategy, minister admits

There is no new money behind the Government’s flagship £100 million fund to eradicate rough sleeping within the decade, Housing Secretary James Brokenshire has admitted. The fund was welcomed by homelessness charities as a significant step towards helping the estimated 4,751 people sleeping rough on English streets on any given night. But under questioning on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Brokenshire said half the cash had already been committed to rough sleeping and the other half was “reprioritised” from existing budgets in his department.

People sleeping rough in England Credit: PA Graphics

He said: “Yes, some of this is reprioritised… reprioritised from within existing budgets where we have underspends and issues such as that. “There are significant sums of money being focused and targeted. “Half of that has already been committed to homelessness and rough sleeping. “The other remaining half of this is money that’s new to rough sleeping and homelessness, reflecting and recognising the priorities and importance of taxes.” Mr Brokenshire denied Government policies were behind a rise in homelessness, as identified by independent organisations such as the National Audit Office. However, the minister did appear to commit to reviewing the impact of welfare policies, such as the Universal Credit system, on homelessness. “I’m not going to be sitting here blindly ignoring further evidence that comes to sight,” he said.

