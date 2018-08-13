- ITV Report
-
Coppercino: Police getting coffee foil Starbucks robbery
Two armed men who threatened staff at a Starbucks were unwittingly met by armed police who were getting coffee in the drive-thru.
One man was arrested after the incident, which the force has dubbed "coppercino".
The attempted robbery occurred in Northamptonshire at 5am, according to police.
They said officers were confronted with “violent resistance”, adding that staff had been threatened with weapons and cash was stolen.
The force, which did not give details as to what happened to the second man they said was involved, said the pair "didn’t account for armed officers sat in the drive-thru ordering a coffee".