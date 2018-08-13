Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin 'seriously ill'

Aretha Franklin's most recent performance was at the 25th Anniversary Gala of the Elton John AIDS Foundation in November. Credit: AP

Aretha Franklin is reported to be seriously ill, surrounded by her friends and family. The Queen of Soul is said to be in her home city of Detroit. A source close to the 76-year-old confirmed to the Associated Press that she was seriously ill, but would give no further details. American film critic and entertainment reporter Roger Friedman, who said he is a close friend of Franklin, said that the former gospel singer's family were "asking for prayers and privacy".

Earlier in 2018, Franklin cancelled planned concerts on the orders of her doctor who told her to stop travelling so much and to rest, while in 2017 she announced her plans to retire, adding that she would still perform at "some select things" because she could not "just sit down and do nothing". Franklin's most recent performance was at the 25th Anniversary Gala of the Elton John AIDS Foundation in November.

Aretha Franklin performs in 1972. Credit: AP