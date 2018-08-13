Row as Jack Whitehall cast in ‘gay’ Disney role

Jack Whitehall’s casting in a new Disney film has sparked an outcry, following reports he will play an openly gay character.

The comedian has confirmed he is set to star in Jungle Cruise, and The Sun reported that he would play a character who was “hugely effete, very camp”, with a source claiming: “He is playing a gay man.”

Critics are now asking why a gay actor was not picked for the part.

Actor Omar Sharif Jr posted a message on Twitter saying: “Really @Disney #JungleCruise? Your first significant gay role will be played by a straight white man perpetuating stereotypes?

“Fail! This ship should sink.”