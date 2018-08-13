Rose McGowan accuses Democrats of protecting Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan has accused the Democratic Party of protecting movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The actress, who was one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of rape, told an audience at the Edinburgh International Book Festival that the events of the last year had “almost snapped” her.

McGowan, who starred in 1996 horror movie Scream as well as television series Charmed, was among the first of around 100 women to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

Her allegations helped cement the film producer’s downfall, and sparked the Me Too movement.

Discussing her book Brave, she said: “I will say, Harvey Weinstein, his protection came from the Democratic Party, far more so than Hollywood.

“He was their de facto cult leader and their star, and thanked as many times as god at the Oscars, a dead heat. But it was the Democratic party and the operatives there.

“He set up this whole operation to do this and he tended to go for anybody, the scale, the sheer magnitude, it’s probably in the thousands. He just f***ked with the wrong person.”