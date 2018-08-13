More than 300 injured as walkway collapses at festival in Spanish city of Vigo

Five of those hurt were seriously injured. Credit: AP

An oceanside walkway collapsed during a nighttime concert in the Spanish city of Vigo, injuring 313 people, five of them seriously, authorities have said. Five of the injured are said to have been seriously hurt, though their injuries are not life-threatening. Local media reported injuries such as broken limbs. Many young people were on the port’s wooden boardwalk when it gave way at around midnight on Sunday at the closing event of the three-day O Marisquiño festival, officials in the north-western port city said.

After the boards split, people fell into the sea below. Credit: AP

The wooden boards cracked along a central section, about 40 metres long, and people slid down into the sea below, emergency services said. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic. "The floor went down like an elevator, it was a matter of five seconds", Aitana Alonso told local newspaper Faro de Vigo. "It broke and we all fell in. "People were falling on me, I was having trouble getting out, trying to get out and skating, my foot got stuck in the water, I got it out, a guy gave me a hand and I went out. "There was a girl with blood on her head. "There were a lot of people there, nobody expected it, the boards were up. "I had people underneath, screaming that I could not get out, I was overwhelmed, I thought I was not going out, I was trying and falling down again."

It is thought the walkway collapsed due to the weight on it. Credit: AP

The head of the Galician region’s health authority, Jesus Vazquez Almuina, told Antena 3 television that 313 people required treatment. The president of the Vigo port authority, Enrique Cesar Lopez Veiga, said he suspects there was a structural problem in the boardwalk, which is supported by concrete pillars. He told Cadena Ser radio that the boardwalk collapsed “probably because of excessive weight” on it.

The injured are treated at the site of the walkway collapse. Credit: AP

Vigo mayor Abel Caballero announced an investigation. The popular annual festival features music and urban sports such as skateboarding.