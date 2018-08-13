Scores killed as Afghan forces battle Taliban in eastern city

An ongoing battle between Afghan forces and the Taliban in the eastern city of Ghazni has killed about 100 policemen and soldiers, as well as around 20 civilians, Afghanistan’s defence minister said.

General Tareq Shah Bahrami spoke on the fourth day of fighting in Ghazni, the provincial capital of the province of the same name.

Interior minister Wais Ahmad Barmak said nearly 70 policemen are among those killed.