Second World War-era bombs removed from Baltic Sea resort

The spokesman for the local navy unit, Jacek Kwiatkowski, said the bombs were hoisted out of the sea and onto a special truck and taken to a test range for controlled detonation.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated while Polish navy experts removed three Second World War-era bombs from the Baltic Sea bed at the holiday resort of Kolobrzeg.

Each bomb weighed about 300 kilograms (660lbs) and their impact radius was estimated at two kilometres (1.2 miles). Two other metal objects found at the site turned out to be parts of an old anchor and some scrap metal.

Dariusz Trzeciak, a Kolobrzeg city official, said about 2,000 residents and 200 holidaymakers were evacuated in their own cars or in buses. They were later allowed to return.

Kolobrzeg, which was part of Germany during the war, was the site of fierce fighting in the war’s last phase.