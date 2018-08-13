Sports Direct launches negotiations with House of Fraser landlords

Sports Direct is now in talks with House of Fraser landlords in a move that could hasten potential store closures if agreements on rents and leases fail to be reached.

Commercial real estate services firm CBRE confirmed on Monday that it had been appointed to advise Sports Direct “on all property related matters in relation to its recent acquisition of House of Fraser”.

Some landlords have already been in touch with CBRE, which said “contact will be made to all landlords over the following days”.

Talks will centre around rental costs and the length of leases, though local councils will also be part of negotiations in some cases given the impact of business rates on the retailer.

Like many high street peers, House of Fraser has been stung by soaring costs and falling consumer spending power.

The company saw its business rates bills rise £3.99 million to £30.24 million this year following a Government revaluation, according to research group Altus.

Prior to the latest crisis, House of Fraser had recently agreed a so-called Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) with landlords to close half of stores, with 6,000 jobs in the firing line.

Sports Direct founder and chief executive Mike Ashley said last week that the retailer will “do our best to keep as many stores open as possible” after it launched a £90 million rescue of House of Fraser.