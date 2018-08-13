Terry Waite wrote a book in his head while being held hostage

Terry Waite had revealed he wrote a book in his head during his time being held hostage in solitary confinement in Beirut.

He told The Big Issue magazine that the stories he had in his head due to being a reader helped him cope.

“I had no pencil and paper, but I could write in my head. I wrote my first book, Taken On Trust, in my head. I was chained up for 23 hours and 50 minutes a day.

“I had no books or papers and no companionship. I slept on the floor. The only way I could survive was to keep myself mentally alive. I didn’t ever feel the close presence of God. I felt alone.