Ticketmaster shuts resale websites

Ticketmaster is to close its resale sites after criticism that it was facilitating online touting.

The company said people would no longer be able to sell event tickets on Seatwave and Get Me In.

The move comes after the Government confirmed recently that it would introduce anti-touting legislation to restrict the resale of tickets above face value. Event tickets were being sold through online sites at many times their original value.

Ticketmaster Ireland managing director Keith English said the company was closing Seatwave and creating a new fan-to-fan ticket exchange.

He said the decision had always been in the company’s “long-term plan”.