Ticketmaster shuts resale websites
Ticketmaster is to close its resale sites after criticism that it was facilitating online touting.
The company said people would no longer be able to sell event tickets on Seatwave and Get Me In.
The move comes after the Government confirmed recently that it would introduce anti-touting legislation to restrict the resale of tickets above face value. Event tickets were being sold through online sites at many times their original value.
Ticketmaster Ireland managing director Keith English said the company was closing Seatwave and creating a new fan-to-fan ticket exchange.
He said the decision had always been in the company’s “long-term plan”.
The new system will be rolled out in Ireland and the UK in October and across Europe in early 2019.
“Our number one priority is to get tickets into the hands of fans so that they can go to the events they love,” said Mr English.
“We are aware that fans are tired of seeing others snap up tickets just to resell for a profit on secondary websites, so we have decided to take action.”
The new service will let fans sell tickets they do not want to use directly through their Ticketmaster account, for the original price paid or less.
Fine Gael TD Noel Rock said he welcomed the decision but added that it was “no coincidence” that the action came after the approval by Cabinet of legislation to clamp down on the resale of tickets at inflated prices.
“As recently as May 2017, Ticketmaster described any legislation banning touting as being ‘ineffective’,” Mr Rock said.
“Ticketmaster’s conversion to my point of view on the scourge of touting is better late than never.”
The Dublin North West TD added: “Stamping out ticket touting is good news for matchgoers, concert-goers and consumer protection in general.
“I am satisfied to see this news, but fully intend to see the legislation through to conclusion so that such operations are never able to spring up again.”