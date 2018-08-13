Ticketmaster to shut resale sites Get Me In and Seatwave in touts crackdown

Ticket sales company TicketMaster is shutting down two of its resale sites following pressure from fans, artists and politicians to combat opportunistic touts snapping up tickets and reselling them for a profit.

GET ME IN! and Seatwave will have no new events listed from Monday, the company said in a blog post, in which it said "we've listened and we hear you".

A ticket exchange service will be introduced on the Ticketmaster website instead, so fans get buy and sell unwanted tickets for the price they were originally paid for, or less.

The move follows outcry from concert goers who have seen their favourite artists' gigs sell out in minutes, with tickets reappearing shortly afterwards on resale sites for vastly inflated amounts.

Touts have even targeted charity events such as the One Love concert commemorating the Manchester bombing.