Tom's tips on how to get fit with a busy schedule

In modern society, most of us are pretty time-stretched. What with jobs, kids and chores, one of the things that often gets neglected is our fitness levels.

We might want to be able to run a marathon, but who on Earth has the time for it? But getting fit and healthy really doesn’t need to be that extreme.

Making small and simple changes to your life can benefit you massively in long run, so here are fitness guru, Tom Pitfield’s top tips on how to put them into action!

Fitness for the family

Torn between spending quality time with your family or going on a solo run to get your fitness levels up? Have you ever considered that you can get fit, together as a family?

It doesn’t have to be about going to the gym day-in-day-out, why not go for walks together, or make it a fun and friendly competition and turn fitness into a game.

In episode 1 of this series of Eat, Shop, Save, I came up with The Last Bassett Standing. It’s a really simple game that the whole family can enjoy...in simple terms, together you can do fitness exercises like planks, squats, stand up and sit down & see who can do it for the longest! Last one standing wins. Great fun and trust me, you will get a sweat on.