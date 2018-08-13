Tory investigation into Boris Johnson burka comments must not be 'whitewash'

The row over Boris Johnson's burka comments is rumbling on. Credit: PA

The Conservative Party's investigation into Boris Johnson's controversial comments over the burka cannot be a "whitewash" the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has said. Following the former foreign secretary's comments that Muslim women who wear the burka look like "letter-boxes" or "bank robbers", the MCB's letter to Theresa May is expected to state that "no-one should be allowed to victimise minorities with impunity". Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Miqdaad Versi, the Assistant Secretary General of the MCB added that the Tories "can't ignore the consequences" of Mr Johnson's words, citing reports by the Tell Mama project - which monitors anti-Muslim violence - that there has been an increase in incidents of abuse aimed at women wearing the niqab or hijab over the past week. Mr Versi continued that this meant that if the investigation was not carried out properly then it would signify that the Conservative Party believes "that when Muslim women are attacked on the street that is an entirely trivial matter".

When questioned that it is not for the investigation into the comments "to draw links", Mr Versi reiterated that the party needs to understand that "there are actions" and "consequences" from what Mr Johnson had said, and there needs to be "accountability". He continued that the Conservatives must follow their code of conduct when carrying out the investigation.

