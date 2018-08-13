Two more Strictly 2018 contestants revealed

Steps singer Faye Tozer and Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules have been unveiled as the second and third contestants for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair appeared on The One Show to announce that they had signed up for the BBC programme.

Both were stood behind a screen before presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker revealed their identities.

The pair join Katie Piper, who was the first celebrity revealed to be hitting the dancefloor.

Tozer, 42, said she was relieved that the secret was out, saying: “I’ve lied to so many people!”