UK distances itself from calls to take in migrants rescued by Gibraltar ship

The Government has distanced itself from calls for the UK to take in 141 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean by a Gibraltar-registered ship. The Foreign Office said it was “well-established” that those stranded aboard the Aquarius should disembark “at a nearby safe port”, after the Italian government called for Britain to take them in. Italy’s transport minister Danilo Toninelli claimed the UK is responsible for the migrants because the rescue ship that picked them up is sailing under the flag of the British overseas territory. The European Commission said that as the flag state, the UK could be responsible, but suggested the circumstances of the rescue also had to be looked at.

The group, which includes 67 unaccompanied minors and is mainly made up of Somalis and Eritreans, was picked up on Friday. A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are deeply concerned for the welfare of 141 migrants who have been rescued from the Mediterranean by sailing vessel Aquarius. “It is well-established that responsibility for arranging disembarkation, at a nearby safe port, is assumed by the relevant regional maritime rescue and co-ordination, and in accordance with the wishes of the ship’s master. “The UK is committed to working with European partners long term to tackle the shared challenge of irregular migration.”

Gibraltar is a British overseas territory at the mouth of the Mediterranean Credit: Ben Birchall/PA