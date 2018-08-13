UK Weather Forecast: Drier in the south tomorrow, as more rain is forecast in the north.

Tonight: Showers will slowly die out across northern and eastern England. Elsewhere, largely dry with variable cloud and some clear spells. Thicker cloud across Scotland and western Northern Ireland with some patchy rain and drizzle, particularly later in the night.

Tomorrow: Dry for many southern areas with some bright spells. Largely cloudy in western parts of Northern Ireland, northwest England and western Scotland with rain pushing eastwards during the day. Feeling warm and humid away from far northwest. Top temperature: 26C

Rest of the week: Unsettled and sometimes windy across the northwest with some heavy rain. Southeastern areas often dry and warm, but feeling cooler and fresher from Thursday after early rain clears away southeastwards.