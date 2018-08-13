US vulture fund to buy 1.4bn euro of Ulster Bank mortgage loans

More than 1.4 billion euro worth of Ulster Bank loans are to be sold to a US vulture fund. The bank confirmed it had agreed the sale of 5,200 non-performing mortgage loans to Cerberus Capital Management. The portfolio includes about 2,300 residential loans and around 2,900 buy-to-let mortgages.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A bank spokeswoman said: “Ulster Bank can now confirm that it has agreed terms for the sale of a portfolio of non-performing mortgages of c 1.4 billion euro, as announced for sale in May to a purchaser managed by affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management LP. “This portfolio does not contain any performing home loans or any home loans in an arrangement. “This difficult decision comes a decade after the financial crisis began and the continued extension of forbearance cannot be maintained. “Not all mortgages are sustainable and we are obliged to reduce the level of non-performing loans on our balance sheet. “For mortgages that are not sustainable, additional forbearance will not bring them back to a performing position.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.