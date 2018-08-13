Vigil and marches mark anniversary of deadly far-right protest

A year after a deadly gathering of far-right extremists in Charlottesville, less than two dozen white nationalists have marched across from the White House, their numbers dwarfed by thousands of counter-protesters. The events, largely peaceful though tense at times in Charlottesville and Washington, were part of a day of speeches, vigils and marches marking the anniversary of one of the largest gatherings of white nationalists and other far-right extremists in a decade. In Washington, dozens of police in bright yellow vests formed a tight cordon around the small group of white nationalists, separating them from shouting counter-protesters within view of the White House.

President Donald Trump was not at home — he has been at his golf club in New Jersey for more than a week on a working holiday. Jason Kessler, the principal organiser of last year’s “Unite the Right” event, led the Sunday gathering he called a white civil rights rally in Lafayette Square. Mr Kessler said in a permit application that he expected 100 to 400 people to participate, but the actual number was far lower: only around 20.

Jason Kessler marches during the “Unite the Right 2” rally in Washington Credit: Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP

Counter-protesters, who assembled before the rally’s scheduled start, vastly outnumbered Mr Kessler’s crowd. Thousands showed up to jeer and shout insults at the white nationalists. Makia Green, who represents the Washington branch of Black Lives Matter, told Sunday’s crowd: “We know from experience that ignoring white nationalism doesn’t work.” By about 5pm local time, those in Mr Kessler’s group packed into a pair of white vans and left, escorted by police. Washington Police Chief Peter Newsham said only one person was arrested all day despite several tense moments, with police essentially shielding the white nationalist demonstrators from several thousand enraged counter-protesters.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Newsham called it “a well-executed plan to safeguard people and property while allowing citizens to express their First Amendment rights”. Earlier this month, Facebook stunned and angered counter-protest organisers when it disabled their Washington event’s page, saying it and others had been created by “bad actors” misusing the social media platform. The company said at the time that the page may be linked to an account created by Russia’s Internet Research Agency — a troll farm that has sown discord in the US — but counter-protesters said it was an authentic event they worked hard to organise. Earlier in the day in Charlottesville, the mother of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal who was killed when a car ploughed into a crowd of counter-protesters during last year’s rally, said there is still much healing to be done. Susan Bro laid flowers at a makeshift memorial at the site of the attack in downtown Charlottesville. With a crowd gathered around her, she thanked them for coming to remember her daughter but also acknowledged the dozens of others injured and the two state troopers killed when a helicopter crashed that day. “There’s so much healing to do,” Ms Bro said. “We have a huge racial problem in our city and in our country. We have got to fix this, or we’ll be right back here in no time.”

Susan Bro lays flowers at the spot her daughter was killed in Charlottesville last year Credit: Steve Helber/AP