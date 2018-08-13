What the papers say – August 13

A variety of stories make the front pages on Monday – from rising train fares to a plea to end Britain’s housing “disgrace”. The Guardian says rail passengers will learn of the latest fare increases this week amid more chaotic scenes at stations in the North West over the weekend. The paper reports that ticket prices are expected to rise faster than pay, despite a poll suggesting punctuality and customer satisfaction with Britain’s railway has slumped.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Boris Johnson has not been far from the front pages this week following his controversial comments on women who wear burkas. However, the former foreign secretary makes no mention of the ongoing row in his latest column for the Daily Telegraph, instead preferring to focus on a “crisis” for young home buyers. The paper reports that Mr Johnson has called on the Prime Minister to slash “absurdly high” stamp duty and abandon affordable housing targets to get Britain building.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times leads on trade experts describing Theresa May’s plan for a bespoke customs deal with the European Union as “fanciful”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Both the Daily Mirror and The Sun feature the Duchess of Sussex on their front pages, with The Sun claiming that her father Thomas Markle has revealed he fears he will never see or speak to his daughter again, while the Mirror says Mr Markle has “reignited his row” with the royals in a fresh outburst.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail continues to lead on the ongoing anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party, reporting that widows of victims in the Munich massacre had condemned Jeremy Corbyn’s visit to graves of terrorists linked with the attack.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A shooting in Manchester makes the front of the Metro, which reports that a 12-year-old boy was among 10 people injured in the incident at a street party.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the i reports that universities have been urged to deal with a “crisis” in mental health, as the head of the higher education watchdog warns that more must be done to help struggling students.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express warns that research has revealed that bank closures are speeding up the death of the high street.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times reports that Turkey’s president said the country faced a foreign “operation” to bring down its economy but gave no indication of a plan to prop up the plunging lira.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star says the summer heatwave is set to return.