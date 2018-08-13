Young girl falls through escalator in China before being rescued

A girl had to be rescued from an escalator in China after falling through it and getting her leg stuck as it carried on moving.

A woman rushed to the girl and her friend's aid after they fell, and it took around 20 seconds for a bystander to press the emergency stop button.

Rescue workers had to use hydraulic expansion forceps to free the girl, who was taken off to hospital for treatment.

The accident, just the latest in a string of gruesome mishaps on escalators in China, is still being investigated.