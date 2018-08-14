Activist compares Beijing’s rule in Hong Kong to colonialism

A Hong Kong pro-independence activist has labelled Beijing’s rule as modern-day colonialism in a speech to foreign journalists that defied the Chinese government’s demand to cancel the event. The government’s demand raised questions about Beijing’s growing influence in the former British colony, which was promised semi-autonomy and freedom of speech as part of the 1997 handover. President Xi Jinping and other officials have warned separatist activity would not be tolerated. Small groups of pro-Beijing and pro-democracy protesters gathered outside the Foreign Correspondents Club’s building in Hong Kong ahead of and during the speech by Andy Chan of the Hong Kong National Party.

A pro-China protester outside the event Credit: Vincent Yu/AP

Some pro-Beijing protesters carried banners saying “Hong Kong independence is poisonous”. Current and former Hong Kong leaders have criticised the FCC for hosting Mr Chan, whose party is facing a possible ban on national security grounds. “Sadly, we are a nation that is quickly being annexed and destroyed by China,” Mr Chan told the audience at the FCC event. “The cry for Hong Kong independence is therefore a cry against colonial invasion.” The 75-year-old FCC has previously hosted politicians and newsmakers, including pro-Beijing speakers, at its iconic clubhouse in central Hong Kong. It says it believes its members and the public have the right “to hear the views of different sides in any debate”.

Andy Chan speaks during a lunch at the Foreign Correspondents Club Credit: Paul Yeung/AP