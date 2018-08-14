Boy, eight, urges company to lower price of cystic fibrosis drug

An eight-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis has urged a pharmaceutical company to lower the price of a drug so it can be made available on the NHS. Orkambi received its European licence exactly 1,000 days ago, but the National Institute of Care and Excellence (Nice) has not recommended it for use on grounds of cost-effectiveness. Luis Walker and hundreds of other children are expected to write to Vertex Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday, in a bid to bring a resolution to negotiations over the cost of the drug.

Luis has penned a handwritten letter to Vertex Credit: Christina Walker/PA

In a handwritten letter to Rebecca Hunt, Vertex vice-president for corporate affairs, Luis wrote: “You have the medicine that can make me feel much better and not have to spend so much time in hospital please sell it to my country. “If your son had cystic fibrosis I know you understand and lower the price of Orkambi.” Orkambi was approved by the European Medicines Agency on November 19 2015 but an agreement on cost has not yet been reached with the NHS. Last month new Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged Vertex to break the “impasse”, telling the House of Commons that NHS England had made a “very generous final offer” to the company.

Mum Christina Walker, from Horam, East Sussex, told the Press Association that Luis had come up with the idea to appeal to the drug company directly. “To be honest, it came out of nowhere because we weren’t even talking about it,” she said. “But he just said to me, ‘Mummy, if the lady who sells Orkambi had a son with cystic fibrosis she’d understand you know’.” The 46-year-old added: “It’s a really simple message, please lower the price so the NHS can afford it. “Our children deserve the chance that everyone else has and they actually have it now with this drug.”

Doctors have said Orkambi could help Luis’ condition Credit: Christina Walker/PA