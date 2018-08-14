Bridge collapse leaves at least 20 dead in Italian city of Genoa

At least 20 people have died after a bridge on a main road linking Italy with France collapsed in Genoa during a storm, sending vehicles plunging nearly 150ft into a heap of rubble below. A huge section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed over an industrial zone in the north-west Italian port city, sending tonnes of twisted steel and concrete debris onto warehouses below.

There was initial confusion over the exact death toll and officials are still searching for people in the rubble after the incident at noon local time (11am BST). Firefighters said two people were pulled alive from vehicles in the debris and taken to hospital by helicopter. The head of Italy’s civil protection agency, Angelo Borrelli, told reporters at a news conference in Rome that the collapse left 20 people dead and 13 injured. He said all the victims appeared to have been in vehicles which plunged from the bridge. Earlier, an Italian transport official, Edoardo Rixi, had said that 22 people were killed and eight others were hurt in the collapse.

A truck stopped right at the edge of the area where the Morandi bridge collapsed Credit: Vigili Del Fuoco/AP

Mr Borrelli said between 30 and 35 cars and three heavy trucks were caught up as a 260ft stretch of the bridge collapsed. He said highway engineers are checking the safety of the bridge at other points and that some areas are being evacuated as a precaution. Mr Borrelli added that they are still investigating the cause of the disaster. “You can see there are very big portions of the bridge (that collapsed),” he said. “We need to remove all of the rubble to ascertain that all of the people have been reached.” He added that more than 280 rescue workers and sniffer dogs units are at the scene.

Rescuers work in the debris Credit: AP

“Operations are ongoing to extract people imprisoned below parts of the bridge and twisted metal.” Video captured the sound of a man screaming: “Oh God! Oh, God!” Other images showed a green truck which stopped just short of the gaping hole in the bridge, and the tyres of a tractor among the rubble. Firefighters said they were worried about gas pipes exploding in the area as a result of the collapse.

The bridge would have been busy with holiday traffic on the eve of a major festival Credit: AP

The ANSA news agency said authorities suspected a structural weakness had caused the collapse, although there was no immediate explanation for what had happened. Italy’s transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, called the collapse “an enormous tragedy”. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will travel to Genoa later. Interior minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters were responding to the accident. He said on Twitter: “We are following minute by minute the situation of the bridge collapse in Genoa.” The disaster occurred on a major road that connects Italy to France, and links northern cities like Milan to the beaches of Liguria.

Several people were injured in the disaster Credit: AP