Cricketer Ben Stokes found not guilty of affray

Ben Stokes outside Bristol Crown Court. Credit: PA

Cricketer Ben Stokes has been found not guilty of affray, following a brawl with two nightclub revellers, hours after England played the West Indies in a one-day international in Bristol last year. The 27-year-old's co-accused, Ryan Ali was also cleared of the same charge by the jury following a trial at the city's Crown Court. Stokes punched Ryan Hale, 27, to the ground and then knocked out 28-year-old Ali during the fracas in the early hours of September 25 last year in Bristol. Stokes said he was acting in self-defence, or in the defence of others, when he punched the two best friends. The jury at Bristol Crown Court took under three hours to acquit Stokes and co-accused Ali of affray following the seven day trial.

Ryan Ali was also found not guilty of affray. Credit: PA

At the start of the trial the Crown tried to amend the indictment and charge Stokes with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but this was rejected by the judge. Also half way through the trial Stokes's legal team attempted to have the case against him dropped but this was also refused by the judge. Stokes missed the second Test against India at Lords and was not included in the squad for the third Test, beginning on Saturday at Trent Bridge, because of the on-going court proceedings.

Stokes missed the second Test against India and was not included in the squad for the third Test. Credit: PA

The court heard how the night began with Stokes and other England players, including James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball and Alex Hales, taking taxis into Bristol city centre. Stokes had "at least 10 drinks" in the hours before the incident, which included a bottle of beer, two or three pints of lager, five or six vodka and lemonades and some Jagerbombs. He was accused of being "actually really very drunk." Meanwhile Ali had drunk six or seven Jack Daniels and Cokes during his night out with Hale.

Ben Stokes after he was arrested Credit: PA

Much of the incident and the build-up was captured on CCTV cameras located around the Clifton Triangle area - a popular nightspot in Bristol. Mbargo doorman Andrew Cunningham, 37, alleged he was offered £300 by Stokes to let him and Mr Hales back into the nightclub. Cunningham accused Stokes of getting "verbally abusive" saying he had "s***t tattoos" and that his gold teeth made him look like a "c***." He said Stokes was mimicking the mannerisms and voices of two gay men, William O'Connor and Kai Barry, outside the club but the cricketer insisted they were having "banter" about his white leather shoes. Stokes said he could not remember flicking his cigarette butt towards the gay men or directing a V-sign at Cunningham. The two cricketers left Mbargo and were looking for a casino when the violence erupted shortly after 2.30am in Queen's Road.

Ben Stokes and several of the England cricket team were in the Mbargo nightclub. Credit: PA

Both Stokes and Ali claim they were acting in self-defence and blamed each other for being the aggressor. Stokes maintained he heard Ali and Hale direct homophobic abuse at O'Connor and Barry - but was unable to say what those words were. And when Stokes intervened, "You shouldn't be taking the piss because they are gay," Stokes said Ali replied: "Shut the f*** up or I'll bottle you." Ali told jurors the England cricketer "was very angry and looking for someone to pick on" and said that deciding to use a bottle as a weapon would be a "difficult decision for me to take." CCTV footage shows Ali waving a bottle towards Hales before delivering a glancing blow to the shoulder of Barry. "As soon as I see Ali swing the bottle and physically hit them that's when I took the decision to get involved," Stokes said.

CCTV footage shows Ali waving a bottle. Credit: PA