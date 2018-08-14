Drone footage reveals the devastation to the island of Lombok after the 7.0 earthquake

Videographers Rory Brown and Matt Yower captured the devastating affect the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok a week ago.

The video, which was filmed using a drone, shows damage to homes, infrastructure and other property across the island.

According to the national disaster agency, the quake has killed 436 people, most of whom died in collapsing buildings and displaced about 350,000 people.

The agency said rebuilding will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.