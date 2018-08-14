Firefighter killed battling California blaze

A firefighter has been killed battling the largest recorded blaze in California history – the sixth fatality in a matter of weeks. State fire officials did not immediately provide details of the death, which occurred north of San Francisco where the fire has been burning since July 27. Two other wildfires in Northern California have claimed five other firefighters and six other lives. In Montana, Glacier’s Sprague Creek campground was closed and evacuated, a day after a fast-moving fire triggered the evacuation of dozens of guests from the historic Lake McDonald Lodge late on Sunday night. The fire grew to between two and four square miles by Monday afternoon.

An air tanker drops water over a wildfire burning in Glacier National Park Credit: Chris Peterson/Hungry Horse News via AP

“It just completely exploded. Yesterday we were watching it grow all day, and now it’s so smoky you can’t see anything,” said Kyersten Siebenaler with Glacier Outfitters, which rents boats in Apgar, a small community at the south end of the lake. A second campground, a motel and private residences inside the park’s boundary also were evacuated. A 30-mile stretch of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road was closed to traffic. Triple-digit temperatures across parts of the state — paired with lightning from passing thunderstorms — set the stage for several new large fires to take hold in Montana in recent days. Among them was one that triggered an evacuation order for residents of 15 houses south-west of the town of Ennis. The fire was burning in challenging mountain terrain with a mix of pine, fir and spruce trees, said fire information spokesman Dave Sabo. In Colorado, a wildfire in the south-western portion of the state ignited by lightning on July 29 had burned across 34 square miles by Monday.

Ed Bledsoe tries to hold back tears as he searches through what remains of his home in Redding, California Credit: AP Photo/John Locher