Instagram launches online series for students on coping with exam result stress

Mental health charities and social media influencers have created a digital magazine for Instagram designed to help students handle exam result stress. The Instazine, called #Gramfam, will see the social media site host a range of video messages, life advice and tips from the likes of Reggie Yates, James McVey from band The Vamps and “studygrammer” Ruby Granger on their own experiences around exams. Mental health charities the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) and The Mix are also supporting the scheme, and are encouraging young people to share their own experiences using the hashtag #Gramfam.

Calm chief executive Simon Gunning said hearing from familiar faces on their own experiences of exam results would help students during results season. “We’re delighted to be collaborating with The Mix on #GramFam,” he said. “We know that there are many pressures on students and young people so we hope that, with the help of some familiar Instagram faces, we can create a positive experience that entertains while also offering support to those who may be facing tough moments such as exams and results stress.

