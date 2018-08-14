Is your local branch of Homebase closing?

Homebase has earmarked 42 stores for closures, here is a full list:

– Aberdeen Bridge of Don

– Aberdeen Portlethen

– Aylesbury

– Bedford St Johns

– Bradford

– Brentford

– Bristol

– Canterbury

– Cardiff Newport Road

– Croydon Purley Way

– Droitwich

– Dublin Fonthill

– Dublin Naas Road

– Dundee

– East Kilbride

– Exeter

– Gateshead

– Grantham

– Greenock

– Hawick

– Inverness

– Ipswich

– Limerick

– London Merton

– London New Southgate

– London Wimbledon

– Macclesfield

– Oxford Botley Road

– Peterborough

– Pollokshaws

– Poole Tower Park

– Robroyston

– Salisbury

– Seven Kings

– Solihull

– Southampton Hedge End

– Southend

– Stirling

– Swindon Drakes Way

– Swindon Orbital

– Warrington

– Whitby