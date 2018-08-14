- ITV Report
Is your local branch of Homebase closing?
Homebase has earmarked 42 stores for closures, here is a full list:
– Aberdeen Bridge of Don
– Aberdeen Portlethen
– Aylesbury
– Bedford St Johns
– Bradford
– Brentford
– Bristol
– Canterbury
– Cardiff Newport Road
– Croydon Purley Way
– Droitwich
– Dublin Fonthill
– Dublin Naas Road
– Dundee
– East Kilbride
– Exeter
– Gateshead
– Grantham
– Greenock
– Hawick
– Inverness
– Ipswich
– Limerick
– London Merton
– London New Southgate
– London Wimbledon
– Macclesfield
– Oxford Botley Road
– Peterborough
– Pollokshaws
– Poole Tower Park
– Robroyston
– Salisbury
– Seven Kings
– Solihull
– Southampton Hedge End
– Southend
– Stirling
– Swindon Drakes Way
– Swindon Orbital
– Warrington
– Whitby