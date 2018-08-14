Kenilworth Castle rises from the ruins in Minecraft recreation

Kenilworth Castle has been restored to its former glory – within the computer game Minecraft.

English Heritage commissioned experts in the popular online block-building game to recreate the Warwickshire landmark, which has stood in ruins for more than 300 years.

The charity is running Minecraft workshops at two of its sites this summer so visitors can try their own hand at rebuilding a famous castle in the shadow of the real thing.

English Heritage commissioned expert virtual builders, Blockworks, to restore the royal castle as part of the #LoveCastles season.

The visualisation reveals how Kenilworth may have looked when Queen Elizabeth I visited on the invitation of her suitor, Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester.