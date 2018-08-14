Landlord league tables to be introduced as part of social housing ‘new deal’

Landlord league tables and greater powers for regulators are just some of the proposals announced as part of a social housing “new deal”. Housing Secretary James Brokenshire, launching a social housing green paper, said the measures would “re-balance the relationship between tenants and landlords”. The Government say the proposals will empower residents to hold their landlords to account and give them support to seek redress when things go wrong. Mr Brokenshire said: “Providing high quality and well managed social housing is a core priority for this Government. “Our green paper offers a landmark opportunity for major reform to improve fairness, quality and safety for residents living in social housing across the country.

James Brokenshire said the measures would ‘re-balance the relationship between tenants and landlords’ Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“Regardless of whether you own your home or rent, residents deserve security, dignity and the opportunities to build a better life.” The key proposals which form the foundation of the green paper include: – Steps to speed up the complaints process, providing access to effective dispute resolution when something goes wrong and giving tenants more support in accessing the redress options available to them. – New reforms to make it easier for tenants to progress into home ownership, such as allowing them to purchase as little as 1% of their property each year through the Government’s shared ownership programme. – Strengthening the regulator of social housing so it can focus on issues that matter most to tenants and has “sharper teeth” to intervene when needed, ensuring social homes are well managed and of decent quality. – Allowing councils to continue to have choice over their use of fixed-term tenancies, enabling them to offer residents greater security in their homes.

