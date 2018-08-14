Let’s talk Turkey – all you need to know about the crisis engulfing the country

What has happened in Turkey?

As Turkey remains in turmoil, we answer the key questions.

The Turkish lira has collapsed in value over the past week, continuing a trend that has seen it tumble nearly 50% versus the dollar in 2018 overall.

Having been worth around 3.7 lira to the dollar at the beginning of the year, it now stands at 6.5.

The currency crisis has been triggered by concerns over president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States.

The two countries are at loggerheads over Turkey’s detention of American evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson.

Donald Trump has exacerbated the feud by doubling steel and aluminium tariffs on the country.

Mr Erdogan has responded by telling Turks to boycott US electronic goods.

The situation has compounded fears over the country’s high inflation levels, current account deficit and growing private sector debt.

While the lira stabilised at around 6.5 per dollar on Tuesday, up 6% from the previous day, it remains close to the record low of 7.23 per dollar hit on Sunday.

What about the wider impact?