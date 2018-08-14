Mixing alcohol and energy drinks ‘may impair judgment and cause risky behaviour’

Mixing energy drinks with alcohol could worsen the negative effects of binge-drinking, according to new research. Scientists have found that the combination could be responsible for making drinkers less able to engage in social communication and reduce their ability to feel fear. They claim this goes against the aim of many people, who mix energy drinks with alcohol to counteract the sedative nature of alcohol by tricking them into feeling more awake and less drunk than they actually are. Researchers from the University of Portsmouth and the Federal University of Santa Maria in Brazil tested the effects of taurine, a key ingredient of many energy drinks, and alcohol on social and fear responses in zebrafish. They found that taurine seemed to increase the fear-reducing properties of alcohol, but also affected social communication.

Researchers tested the effects of taurine, a key ingredient of many energy drinks, and alcohol on social and fear responses in zebrafish Credit: Nick Callaghan/University of Edinburgh/PA

Co-author of the study Dr Matt Parker, senior lecturer in behavioural pharmacology and molecular neuroscience at the University of Portsmouth, said: “The effects of mixing alcohol and energy drinks is yet to be established. “This study is the first to show that the two together may be exacerbating some of the negative effects of binge-drinking – that is, reduction of fear and problems in social communication while intoxicated, which collectively increase the risk of fighting, violence and participation in risky behaviours.” In the study, published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, the researchers tested how taurine and alcohol, at volumes reflecting levels that would induce moderate human intoxication, affected the behaviour of 192 zebrafish. The fish that were exposed to both alcohol and taurine had fewer interactions with other fish in the shoal compared with those exposed to water alone or just alcohol. These fish also showed more “risky” behaviour, spending more time in an area close to a predator than other groups.

