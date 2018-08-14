Major motorway bridge collapses in Genoa during violent storm

A major four-lane motorway bridge has collapsed in Genoa, Italy during a violent storm.

Italian authorities have said that a 200-metre section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed on Tuesday over an industrial zone.

It is believed ten vehicles have fallen into the void.

Pictures tweeted by the Italian police show a large section of the four-lane motorway missing.

Italian news agency ANSA says one person has been extracted alive from the rubble of the bridge collapse near the northern city of Genoa and is being transported by helicopter to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on overall deaths or injuries. Maria Luisa Catalano of the highway police in Genoa said work was ongoing, adding, “we don’t know numbers of victims/injured yet.”

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 fire fighters are responding to the accident.

On Twitter he said: “we are following minute by minute the situation of the bridge collapse in Genoa.”

The bridge is an important interchange between the northern regions of Lombardy and Piedmont and the beaches of Liguria, and to the main highway heading westward into France.